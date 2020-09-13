LCSD1 Student of the Week for Sept. 13, 2020

Andrew Speight
School: Cheyenne’s South High
Grade level: 12
Parents’ names: Jody Speight and Karyn Speight
Andrew Speight, who is a senior at Cheyenne’s South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 13.
A student committed to self-improvement, excellence and integrity, Speight has completed seven AP courses and has enrolled in four more for this year. Speight’s weighted GPA is 4.373 and he’s passionate about social studies, politics and economics.
According to members of the nominating committee, Speight displays the qualities of South’s HERD values: Honorable, Enthusiastic, Responsible and Determined.
Having lived in Wyoming most of his life, he refers to the state as his favorite biome. Speight believes in being involved and active. He has participated in the “We the People” program, which promotes civic responsibility, and volunteers helping neighbors and friends outside of school.
He enjoys being outdoors, stays physically fit with activities like swimming and hiking, and he is a voracious reader. Additionally, Speight enjoys spending time with his parents, his brother, Ryan, and his dog, Garrett.
“Andrew has integrity and can be counted on to do what is right, including treating his peers, teachers and others with utmost respect,” Reagan J. Kaufman said. “As his teacher, I can attest that Andrew has a welcoming and friendly demeanor, a great sense of humor, and an ability to listen to and contemplate the views of others, even those with whom he disagrees. Andrew has an intelligent mind, a kind heart, and a desire to be an active and engaged citizen.”
Speight has applied for an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. His other choices are Hillsdale College in Michigan and the University of Wyoming. He plans to major in social sciences with the goal of possibly working in foreign relations and government.