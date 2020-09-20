Sophia Vuyk
School: Carey Junior High
Grade level: 8
Parents’ names: Michael and Candi Vuyk
Sophia Vuyk, who is an eighth grader at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 21.
According to the selection committee, “Sophia is an amazingly hard worker, she cares about her fellow students, and she is always positive and friendly.”
Vuyk created lip balm holders for her teachers to show her appreciation this year. She said she got the idea from her mom.
“All of my classes are really great,” Vuyk said. “But Chamber Singers is my favorite class.”
Vuyk said although she doesn’t take part in any choirs outside of school, she hopes to in the future. She is also involved with orchestra and plays on the girls’ basketball team. After school hours, she participates in a youth group at her church.
After graduating from high school, Vuyk plans to become either an architect or a math teacher.