...RED FLAG WARNING 11 AM TO 8 PM TODAY FOR FWZ 303...308 AND
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 303...308 and 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Matthew Andera was named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 27, 2021. He is a senior at Triumph High.
He has been enrolled at Triumph High since 2018, and school officials said he has always been a great student who listens well in class.
“He has phenomenal memory and is very rarely in need of review,” members of the selection committee said. “If we learned something in class, even if it has been a year or more, it is likely that he still remembers it.”
The committee nominated him because he is a very bright student who often draws connections between concepts and classes that other students don’t recognize.
“Matthew Andera is a one-of-a-kind student,” committee members said. “He is always up for whatever is happening in class, gives it his best and, without fail, excels at it.”
Along with being a bright student, Andera is also courageous and not afraid to speak up when someone has acted or spoken impolitely.
“Matthew has a great sense of humor, gets along well with others and is a true asset to our school,” committee members said. “In short, he’s the best!”