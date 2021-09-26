20210926-news-studentoftheweek

Matthew Andera was named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week for the week of Sept. 27, 2021. He is a senior at Triumph High. 

School: Triumph High, 12th grade 

Parents’ names: Shane and Tina Andera 

He has been enrolled at Triumph High since 2018, and school officials said he has always been a great student who listens well in class. 

“He has phenomenal memory and is very rarely in need of review,” members of the selection committee said. “If we learned something in class, even if it has been a year or more, it is likely that he still remembers it.”

The committee nominated him because he is a very bright student who often draws connections between concepts and classes that other students don’t recognize.

“Matthew Andera is a one-of-a-kind student,” committee members said. “He is always up for whatever is happening in class, gives it his best and, without fail, excels at it.”

Along with being a bright student, Andera is also courageous and not afraid to speak up when someone has acted or spoken impolitely.

“Matthew has a great sense of humor, gets along well with others and is a true asset to our school,” committee members said. “In short, he’s the best!”

