Cameron Moyte
Central High School, 11th grade
Parents’ names: Aaron and Kelsie Moyte
Cameron Moyte, who is a junior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 13.
She was nominated by the selection committee for setting a great example in both academics and character for the Central High community.
Moyte is enrolled in the AP Capstone Program, and is on Central’s volleyball and tennis teams.
According to the selection committee, Moyte is determined and intrinsically motivated. She is good-humored, competitive and caring. She is also able to set challenging, but realistic goals.
Moyte’s favorite teacher is Joseph Barlow, because he is a great teacher and his focus on students goes beyond academics to include their overall well-being.
