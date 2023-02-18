Salina Hernandez
South High School, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Natalie Vigil-Hernandez and Samuel Hernandez
Salina Hernandez, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 20.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success and contribution to South High School’s community. Hernandez has a 3.8 GPA and is South’s senior class president, president of FBLA and National Honor Society vice president.
She works with students who attend the ASK program at Arp Elementary, which is an after-school program that educates elementary students about other countries and cultures.
Hernandez serves the community by hosting food drives and preparing food bags.
Teachers describe her as a person who has shown tremendous growth at South High School, saying she gives 110% to her education. Hernandez is a finalist for the Daniels Fund scholarship.
Hernandez plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in criminal justice because she loves politics, government and helping people.
Her favorite teacher is Julie Potter because she helped her apply to colleges, prepare scholarship essays, and has helped her become the student she is today.
