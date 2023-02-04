Gracee Grisham
Johnson Junior High School, eighth grade
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are expected during the early to mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
Johnson Junior High School, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Katherine Jaber
Gracee Grisham was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 6.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her academic and civic contributions. Grisham maintains a 3.8 GPA and currently serves as an officer in the National Junior Honor Society. She is representing the state of Wyoming at the LEADS conference in Washington, D.C.
Through her role on student senate, Grisham helps coordinate the climate and culture of student activities and celebrations. Members of the community consider her to be a role model for her work in local dance classes with younger children.
Grisham wants everyone to succeed, even when they aren’t having the best day. She loves art and school. She has been swimming for the last 12 years, and is active in volleyball, basketball and golf and plays guitar.
She has helped with organizing greenway cleanups and has plans to raise funds for donations to the local animal shelter. She and her friends are seeking ways to help their school while its custodial crew is short-staffed.
Grisham’s favorite teacher is Ken Johnson because he is supportive and a good teacher.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.