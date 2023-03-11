Kennedy Bartow
Kennedy Bartow
School: McCormick Junior High School, seventh grade
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Lorrie Bartow
Kennedy Bartow, who is a seventh-grade student at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 13.
She was nominated by the selection committee because she gives 100% effort into every assignment. Bartow’s work on projects inspires others as she sets a good example for her classmates.
Bartow enjoys family time, listening to music, sewing and crocheting. She is inspired by her grandparents and by her mother, because she is courageous and never complains.
Her role model is Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which is why she wants to become a lawyer to help solve world issues.
Bartow is a member of the Junior National Honors Society, McCormick Student Senate and the co-founder of the McCormick Yarn Club.
Her favorite teacher is Amanda Morgan, because she enjoys her sense of humor and said Morgan is always there for her students.
