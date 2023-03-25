...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Zaidyn Pare, who is a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 27.
He was nominated by the selection committee because of his dedication toward his scholarship and his never-ending positive attitude. Pare cares for his peers and school, so he was selected to help the new principal in the coming school year. He has good grades and continues to improve every quarter.
Pare helps keep school grounds clean. He has a great sense of humor. He is conscientious about his class performance and gives 110% every day. He won’t let other students get him down and refuses to be outworked. He hasn’t been tardy to class yet this year.
Pare loves art and the outdoors. He wants to be an elementary teacher when he grows up.
His favorite teacher is Robin Porter because she gives him good opportunities to serve the school, and she is always kind.