LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 1, 2023 – Rhett Hussey

Rhett Hussey, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 1.

Rhett Hussey 

McCormick Junior High School, eighth grade

Tags

comments powered by Disqus