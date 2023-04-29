Rhett Hussey, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 1.
McCormick Junior High School, eighth grade
Parents’ names: Nancy and Rock Hussey
He was nominated by the selection committee because he is kind, respectful and always gives his best. He is a leader among his peers and is a model student.
Hussey always challenges himself, setting high goals and achieving them. He enjoys video games, working on his car with his dad and making new friends.
Hussey hopes to pursue a career in engineering.
His favorite teacher is Matt Owen because he makes his class engaging and fun.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.