Suzette Mejia
East High School, 12th grade
Parents’/guardians’ names: Lorena Carlos and Thomas Mejia
Suzette Mejia, who is a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 8.
According to the members of the selection committee, she was nominated because she is a positive influence and contributing participant in every class, and treats her peers with respect and kindness.
Meija is an IB diploma candidate.
During her time at East, Mejia has participated in Skills USA, Interact Club, Speech and Debate, National Honor Society and the Multicultural Student Union Club.
She is planning to attend Rice University in the fall, and has multiple scholarships including Quest Bridge and the Gates Scholarship. She will major in biochemistry.
Her favorite teacher is Matthew Prevedel because he pushes her to think deeper, and helps her with college processes and scholarships.
