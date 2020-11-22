Ruby Free
School: McCormick Junior High, seventh grade
Parents’ names: Kyle and Lydia Free
Ruby Free, who is a seventh-grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 23.
Free’s family moved to Cheyenne from Idaho. She enjoys activities like playing basketball and loves to engage in outdoor pursuits. Her favor-ite subject is math. Talented at working with her hands, Free likes to fix things.
Nominating committee members said they selected Free for her work ethic, positive attitude and willingness to be the best she can be.
According to her teachers, Free works extremely hard and does not give up. She cares about her education, has a great attitude and is always willing to work with others without any issues.
After high school, Free would like to be an illustrator or become an engineer like her dad.
“Ruby is a very respectful young lady and will excel in whatever she wish- es to do,” Principal Justin Conroy said. “Keep up the good work, Ruby!”