LCSD1 Student of the Week for Nov. 7, 2022: James Hushbeck

James Hushbeck, who is a junior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 7. Courtesy

James Hushbeck

South High, 11th grade


