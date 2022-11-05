...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
James Hushbeck, who is a junior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 7. Courtesy
He was nominated by the selection committee for his outstanding academic success, with 4.195 GPA, and his involvement in the school community.
Hushbeck has participated in football and marching band for three years, and was awarded all-state in band for his talents in playing baritone. He is loved by his peers and was named prince of homecoming. His teachers say he is an eloquent and thoughtful writer, and considers his words before speaks.
Hushbeck has a strong work ethic and easygoing attitude, and works to balance academics, athletics and activities. He has participated in South High’s leadership program and is a leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
His favorite teacher is his band teacher, Gino Hernandez, because he is easy to be around, friendly and easy to talk to.