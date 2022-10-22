Tremel Ray
Johnson Junior High, eighth grade
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Johnson Junior High, eighth grade
Parent’s name: Shatra Presbury
Tremel Ray, who is an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 24.
He was nominated by the selection committee for his growth over the past year and to celebrate the fantastic student he has become. He is dedicated to the motto of “1% better every day,” which helped get him where he is today.
Ray loves and cares for his brother, four sisters and his mother. He dedicates this award to his mother for her continued coaching, guidance, motivation and sheer determination.
Ray has played basketball since he was 3 years old. After high school, he wants to continue to play basketball and has dreamed of playing for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Ray’s favorite teacher is Dashay Hunt because he checks on him every day, and motivates him to not give up and keep going.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.