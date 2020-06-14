CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 students had the chance to show off their skills during World Languages Day hosted by the University of Wyoming on March 7.
According to Mary Brummond, LCSD1’s world language curriculum coordinator, the annual event is Wyoming’s state championship of world language study. She said it is hosted by the Department of Modern and Classical Languages (MCL).
“MCL believes high school students should be given opportunities to excel in their talents, whether it is sports, music or world language learning,” Brummond said in a news release. “This event provides an opportunity for friendly competition and allows students to learn from worldwide experts.”
World Languages Day, which took place prior to the COVID-19 closure, hosted 375 junior high and high school students from across the state.
Students participated in a variety of events and activities including a resource fair, campus tour with dinner at Washakie Dining Hall and language tables/workshops in the following languages: Arabic, Arapaho, Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Latin, Russian and Spanish.
The following LCSD1 students placed in events:
French
Level 1 – Individual
• 1st Place – Ryker Slutzky, Johnson Junior High
• 2nd Place – Sun Hongo, McCormick Junior High
• 3rd Place – Kanon Bever, Johnson Junior High
Level 1 – Group
• 1st Place – Emily Pivik and Ynes Ronnau, Johnson Junior High
Level 2 – Individual
• 1st Place – Anna Groth, Central High
• 2nd Place – (Tie) Katie Cobb and Marie Lucas, Central High
• 3rd Place – Aleksandria Slutzky, South High
Level 3 – Individual
• 1st Place – Sophia Glennie, Central High
• 2nd Place – Myranda Meese, Central High
Level 3 – Group
• 1st Place – Cendrillon, Myranda Meese and Julia Steele, Central High
Level 5 – Individual
• 1st Place – Alexis Arp, Central High
• 2nd Place – Sarah Thompson, Central High
German
Level 1 – Individual
• 2nd Place – Soren Wuerth, South High
• 3rd Place – Cooper Smith, East High
Level 1 – Group
• 1st Place – Kealy Russell, Adriano LoMonaco and Isabelle Jacobson, East High
Level 2 – Individual
• 1st Place – Ayden Phillips, East High
• 2nd Place – Alleynah Ronnau, East High
• 3rd Place – Kira Welch, South High
Level 2 – Group
• 1st Place – Jordyn Oligschlager, Katy Smith and Ezekiel Zwonizter, East High
• 2nd Place – Sierra Adams and Ashley Baker, South High
Spanish
Level 1 – Individual
• 2nd Place – Walter Stewart, McCormick Junior High
Level 3 – Group
• 3rd Place – Jacqueline Thornell, Ashleigh Budd and Hanni Kersenbrock, Central High
For more information, contact LCSD1 World Languages Coordinator Mary Brummond at 307-771-2175.