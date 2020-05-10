CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 students recently participated in the 2020 Wyoming State Science Fair.
Students were able to participate in different categories, including, biomedicine and health sciences, chemistry, earth and environmental science, microbiology and plant sciences. Each category winner received a certificate of achievement, a ribbon and a monetary award.
The following LCSD1 students received awards during this year’s State Science Fair:
• Biomedicine & Health Sciences, Senior Division, second place: Juliann Healey, Cheyenne Central High School, “Comparing Particulate Matter in Secondhand Smoke”
• Chemistry/Energy: Chemical, Junior Division, second place: Emily Tatum, Prairie Wind Elementary School, “Eggmosis”
• Earth & Environmental Sciences, Junior Division, second place: Shelby Hoobler, Carey Junior High School, “Leave it to Beaver Dam Analogs ... to Change Soil Moisture”
• Microbiology, Junior Division, second place: Rosalie Zubrod, Carey Junior High School, “The 0.01 Percent”
• Plant Sciences, Senior Division, first place: Kendall Moyte, Cheyenne East High School, “To Grow or Not to Grow: The Effect of Oil Pollution in Groundwater.”
Students also had the chance to receive special awards for their projects.
• Carey Junior High student Shelby Hoobler received first place for “Leave it to Beaver Dam Analogs … to Change Soil Moisture” in the junior division of the science fair. Hoobler received rewards from the University of Wyoming Department of Mathematics & Statistics and the Air & Waste Management Association Rocky Mountain Section, as well as the Association for Women Geoscientists Certificate, the NASA Earth System Science Award and a certificate from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
• Saimaa Widi from McCormick Junior High was named the division winner for “The Colors of Your Memory” for the United States Naval Awards Program.
• Kendall Moyte from East High was awarded for “To Grow or Not to Grow: The Effect of Oil Pollution in Groundwater” for conducting and researching a topic of interest to NASA and Space Grant.
• East High student Janelle Grant was presented first place in the senior division by Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association Awards for “How the Ash Falls.”
Students who placed in the State Science Fair will have a chance to participate in the Virtual Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair May 18-22.