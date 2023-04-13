CHEYENNE – Several Laramie County School District 1 students were awarded with major scholarships due to their exemplary performance this school year, according to a school district news release.
The recipients are as follows:
National Merit Finalist: Elizabeth Stump (Central)
Daniels Fund recipients: Rebecca Allen (Central), Stockton Fertig (East), Kooper Taylor (East) and Daniel Meraz-Ordonez (South).
U.S. Air Force Academy appointment: Micah Oman (Central).
U.S. Military Academy (West Point) appointment: Cooper Smith (East).
UW Trustees Scholarship: Lauren Clarke (Central), Nora Fraley (Central), Gweneth Hargett (Central), Morgan Kirkbride (Central), Augustin Lain (Central), Brinkley Lewis (Central), Grace McColl (Central), Ethan Merrill (Central), Jack Morris (Central), Cassidy Powers (Central), Elizabeth Stump (Central), Josh Vann (Central), Denali Bronder (East), Jonathan Christensen (East), Clay Hancock (East), Alexis Johnson (East) and Jeremy Niedfelt (East).
LCSD1 staff extend their congratulations to these students for their hard work and dedication.
