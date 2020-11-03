CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown has announced he intends to resign following the end of the current school year next June.
Citing "recurring health conditions in my life," Brown told members of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees that he wants to continue in the position until the end of the current contract year, June 30, 2021. He made it official in a letter to the board dated Monday that was sent to the media early Tuesday morning.
"I have appreciated the opportunity to be the superintendent for Laramie County School District #1," Brown wrote in the letter. "I hope I have completed my duties in a satisfactory manner and will do my best to create a smooth transition with the next superintendent.
"I have appreciated working with the board of trustees and wish you only the best as you move forward. I will continue to work hard and implement policy and governance through the rest of the contract year."
Brown came to Cheyenne in July 2018 after serving for four years as superintendent of the Campbell County School District in Gillette. Before that, he served as an associate superintendent of instruction, associate superintendent of instructional support, secondary school principal and physical education teacher in the district.
Brown earned a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming in 2008. He won Wyoming Superintendent of the Year in 2017 and has served as president of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators.