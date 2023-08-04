Superintendent Crespo

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo stands for a portrait in her office at the LCSD1 administrative offices building in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo has resigned as leader of the state's largest K-12 school district.

The LCSD1 Board of Trustees accepted a resignation letter from Crespo on Friday. During a special meeting – much of which was held in executive session – the board named Stephen Newton as acting superintendent.

