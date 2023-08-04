...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kimball,
southwestern Banner and southeastern Laramie Counties through 345 PM
MDT...
At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Albin to 6 miles northeast of Rockport.
Movement was southeast at 25 to 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
East Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns, Oliver Campground, Hillsdale,
Oliver Reservoir, Panorama Point, Carpenter and Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 368 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 19.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo stands for a portrait in her office at the LCSD1 administrative offices building in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo has resigned as leader of the state's largest K-12 school district.
The LCSD1 Board of Trustees accepted a resignation letter from Crespo on Friday. During a special meeting – much of which was held in executive session – the board named Stephen Newton as acting superintendent.
According to board Chairman Tim Bolin, Newton will serve in this role until the trustees name an interim superintendent. Newton has been in education for nearly 30 years and currently serves as LCSD1's director of instruction.
In a prepared statement sent out to district parents and other constituents via the Remind app and email, Bolin said, "The Board thanks Superintendent Crespo for her dedicated work over the past two years. We appreciate everything she has done to implement the district’s strategic plan along with her commitment to our students and staff and wish her well as she begins a new chapter in her career."
The email contained a three-paragraph letter from Crespo that ended with "I find myself reflecting over this time because although being the superintendent of LCSD1 has been a wonderful opportunity, I have determined it is time for me to begin a new chapter. I wish I could personally thank each of you. As you launch into the new year, please remember to focus on joy, choose kindness, value each other, and remember to walk like a penguin when it is icy."
Bolin said more information, including a hiring timeline for finding Crespo's permanent replacement, will be released soon.
Crespo had come under fire recently for allegedly creating or allowing a hostile work environment to develop in the district. Former Johnson Junior High Principal Brian Cox sent a letter to trustees in June outlining a series of complaints about her leadership, as well as that of three other district administrators – Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley, Director of School Leadership Eric Jackson and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vicki Thompson.
None of the four leaders responded to the accusations in advance of a Wyoming Tribune Eagle story this week about the letter.
Friday's special trustees meeting was announced Wednesday, but no one in the district would comment in advance about its purpose. Crespo could not be reached for comment about it or her employment status on Wednesday, despite multiple attempts in several different ways by a WTE reporter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.