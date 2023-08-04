Superintendent Crespo

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo has resigned as leader of the state's largest K-12 school district.

The LCSD1 Board of Trustees unanimously accepted a resignation letter from Crespo on Friday during a special session. The vote came after an executive session on personnel and was followed up with the appointment of Steve Newton as acting superintendent, effective immediately.

