CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo has resigned as leader of the state's largest K-12 school district.
The LCSD1 Board of Trustees unanimously accepted a resignation letter from Crespo on Friday during a special session. The vote came after an executive session on personnel and was followed up with the appointment of Steve Newton as acting superintendent, effective immediately.
Newton will serve in this role until the trustees name an interim superintendent, according to a prepared statement sent out Friday from Chairman Tim Bolin. Newton has been in education for nearly 30 years and currently serves as LCSD1's director of instruction.
In a prepared statement sent to district parents and other constituents via the Remind app and email, Bolin said, "The Board thanks Superintendent Crespo for her dedicated work over the past two years. We appreciate everything she has done to implement the district’s strategic plan, along with her commitment to our students and staff, and wish her well as she begins a new chapter in her career."
The email contained a three-paragraph letter from Crespo that ended with "I find myself reflecting over this time, because although being the superintendent of LCSD1 has been a wonderful opportunity, I have determined it is time for me to begin a new chapter. I wish I could personally thank each of you. As you launch into the new year, please remember to focus on joy, choose kindness, value each other, and remember to walk like a penguin when it is icy."
Bolin said more information, including a hiring timeline for finding Crespo's permanent replacement, will be released soon.
Crespo was not present for the meeting but told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle following the announcement of her resignation that the district is headed in the right direction with the new LCSD1 Elevate strategic plan her administration rolled out. She believes the foundation is there.
“We have amazing staff and students and teachers and community,” she said. “And I think that their voice has been found. I look forward to seeing how LCSD1 continues to elevate their students.”
Although Crespo would not disclose whether she had taken on a new job elsewhere, she said she always has a plan. She also didn’t give a timeline on her decision to resign or whether she did it of her own volition.
“I don’t think there’s a moment in time where you make that decision,” she said. “It’s just a matter of circumstance and opportunity.”
She added she was incredibly privileged to have been a part of the greater Cheyenne community and the school district and enjoyed every stakeholder she came into contact with.
When it came to responses to the announcement that Crespo was leaving the district after two years, the reactions were split among members of the public who came forward to provide testimony. Many hoped for answers from the trustees on an alleged internal investigation into Crespo’s administration and claims by former Johnson Junior High School Principal Brian Cox that the now-former superintendent allowed a hostile work environment to develop.
Cox sent a letter to trustees in June outlining a series of complaints about her leadership, as well as that of three other district administrators – Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley, Director of School Leadership Eric Jackson and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vicki Thompson.
None of the four leaders responded to the accusations in advance of a Wyoming Tribune Eagle story this week about Cox's letter, nor would they confirm if the board approved an independent investigation into the allegations.
However, the day after the story was published, Crespo said she was aware of the investigation but not privy to the details of it. She said it was done thoroughly and followed the policies required by LCSD1, and she was confident in the results. Crespo added that she never saw the complaint filed by Cox at the end of June until it was sent to her by the WTE this week.
Board Chairman Bolin told the WTE he could not comment, and the same answer was given at the meeting.
Questions in the meeting about whether any laws were broken, if business and leadership principles were not upheld or if there was harassment in the district went unanswered.
“We can’t talk about the investigation,” he told Carla Gregorio, former principal at Hebard Elementary.
This resulted in an outcry from the crowd, as attendees said it was public information. Bolin didn’t respond, and he and the school district's attorney, Amy Pauli, asked those testifying not to include names or refer to positions of individuals in their comments.
This didn’t stop stakeholders both in support of and opposed to the board’s decision from commenting on Crespo, as well as leadership in the district.
Gregorio said she believed the “hostile work environment” tactic has been a pattern used by LCSD1 and board members, and it’s not healthy. She filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the district after being fired in 2016 and said her claim was upheld with a financial payment.
“I hope Dr. Crespo does the same,” she said. “We, as a community, have been really appreciative of her efforts. And I do not like what happened. She got the equity award on Monday – on Monday.”
Others applauded the board’s decision to accept Crespo's resignation and said they understood how difficult it may have been. State Rep. Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, testified that maybe the decision by the board wasn’t racially motivated, but rather due to issues with fiscal responsibility or not bringing school facilities to the south side of Cheyenne.
One parent, Lorraine Wilcox, said she watched both her child and herself be attacked for standing up for themselves, and she appreciated the action the board took.
“I also appreciate those of you who stay up here on a daily basis, even during meetings, and continue to protect our children,” Wilcox said. “I applaud you and understand every opposition that you face. For those who don’t, and continue to make our children a target, I assure you you will only awake more lions. And this fight will get louder, and your day of judgment is near.”
Stakeholders encouraged the creation of a Parent Advisory Board to support LCSD1 leadership in the search for the next superintendent, and one parent said it would bring a bit of camaraderie and community to the process.
The final comments during the meeting were criticisms of the district as a whole.
South High School teacher Dan Marcum grew up in Cheyenne and has taught both locally and internationally for more than 38 years, and he said he didn’t know if officials were doing the best job they could. He said the upper-level administrators were making decisions not in the best interest of students, and they needed to put learning before ideology.
He said there was a tremendous amount of money in the district, and the results from LCSD1 tell him that something is wrong.
“I don't see what you do every day,” he said. “I know that I'm at school at 6:30 a.m. every morning to work with the children of this community. But I know from what I've seen, over the 11 years I've been in this district, that the decision-making process is destroying the education of children in our district.”
