CHEYENNE – With the search for Laramie County School District 1’s next superintendent underway, Cheyenne residents will have the opportunity to ask the four candidates questions about how they would lead Wyoming’s largest school amid budget cuts and cultural changes.
Ted Knight, assistant superintendent of Douglas County Schools in Castle Rock, Colorado, was the first of the candidates to interview for the job. He spent most of Wednesday meeting with students and educators, and then faced the general public at a virtual forum – the LCSD1 Board of Trustees, which will ultimately hire the next superintendent, attended in person – in the evening.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer and Scott Archer, chair of the district’s Parent Advisory Committee, moderated the forum and read questions submitted by the public.
The other three candidates will be interviewed separately this week and next. All will also sit for private interviews with school board.
Below is a sampling of the questions asked at the forum and Knight’s responses:
Why this position, and why at this point in your career?
Knight said he thinks he can make “a bigger impact” in Cheyenne, and aligns with the district’s philosophy of educating the whole child.
“Academics are important, but so are life skills and social-emotional needs. I saw evidence that this district values community collaboration and communication,” he said, adding that he also saw a commitment to equity, which he said is one of his focuses, too. “I believe that’s a philosophical fit. I don’t have any desire to jump into a superintendent role in a community where either the board, staff or community does not share my passion.”
Budget reductions, achievement gaps and a need for increased communication are some of the top issues Knight said he plans to address, if selected.
“Those are all things I have knowledge and skill in,” he said. “I saw an opportunity to come in and add value to an organization.”
If you were to become superintendent, what do you envision your first 90 to 100 days looking like?
“I will be out listening,” said Knight, who intends to talk to students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders about what matters most to them, and what is and isn’t working in education. The pandemic, however, will necessitate quick action during his first days on the job.
“We have students with many social and emotional health needs and many academic needs coming out of the last 10 or 11 months,” Knight said. “It’s still going to be listening and finding out what people value and those relationships, but I think I’m going to have to move a little faster toward action than I may want to because there’s going to be an urgency.”
Who sets the culture and climate of a school district? How do you measure it? What priority is it given in your list of priorities for the district? And what strategies do you embrace to improve culture and climate for the district?
“One of the things that is most important to me as a leader is ownership,” Knight said. “I want students to own their education. I want teachers to own this organization, and I want our parents to own the community. If you do that and do it well, you tend to have a great culture.”
The school district is nearly two years out from an incident of racist and homophobic bullying at McCormick Junior High School, which has prompted the district to address its school climate. Part of those efforts include a student survey the district intends to distribute sometime this school year.
“If our culture isn’t where it needs to be, it will be my job to create some new experiences so that we have those shared experiences together that forge a new path forward,” Knight said. “We have to be able to gauge the level of ownership each of our stakeholders feel in the learning of our students.”
With the upcoming budget cuts to education, tell us about a time you faced financial crisis in a previous position. How did you handle that crisis, and what would you do differently?
The school district is projecting about $18 million in cuts to next year’s budget, which it has said could cost jobs and extra-curricular offerings, among other things.
Knight said he’s no stranger to implementing millions of dollars in cuts – he’s had to do it in his current district – and would draw on those experiences if selected to lead LCSD1.
“I would never want to come into an organization assuming that I have all of these ideas that haven’t been tried here,” he said. “The one thing I know for sure is that (those decisions) start with community values. You cannot make decisions about what to cut if you don’t know what the community values.”
But Knight said the kind of cuts the district is facing will inevitably have to be balanced by laying off people, and he intends to infuse some realism into those tough conversations.
“I 100% believe in keeping those cuts as far away from the school as possible,” Knight said. “I also know it would be my responsibility to help schools understand that at some point, if you cut too deep, it will affect the school.”