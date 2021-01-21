CHEYENNE – With an Inauguration Day that was historic in many aspects – marking the first time a woman became vice president and the first time in more than 150 years that an outgoing president was not in attendance – Laramie County School District 1 teachers didn’t shy away from sharing the momentous change of power with their students.
Instead of following the polarizing rhetoric heard around the country on former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, students learned how to be good citizens that participate in democracy, shared their hopes for the country’s future, and thought critically about politicians and the promises they make.
In some grade levels, like Kim Amen’s third grade class at Pioneer Park Elementary, students focused on the election process and how the system of government works.
Some older students, including Barry McCann’s government class at Cheyenne’s South High, delved into deeper issues like why they distrust politicians and what hopes they have for a new presidential administration.
“When we can do this in a controlled setting like a classroom … we really try to promote the idea of civil discourse – that it’s OK to disagree, but that we can do that in a civil manner; it doesn’t have to devolve into name-calling and yelling and everything else,” LCSD1 social studies curriculum coordinator Mark Quinlivan said.
“It’s a recognition that we’re a community and we’re a country in a world made up of differences, and so we have to recognize that and learn to work within that.”
According to Quinlivan, LCSD1 teachers in grades 7-12 were encouraged to incorporate the Inauguration Day change of power into their lessons, due to its historic importance and impact on American life. He said discussions on current events help teach students to think critically about what’s happening around them and become educated citizens who participate in democracy.
For a number of LCSD1 classes Wednesday, a major focus of class was the groundbreaking moment when Kamala Harris became the first woman ever to serve as vice president of the United States, as well as the first vice president of Black and South Asian descent.
One of the kids in Magen Seeley-Marotz’s fifth grade class at Bain Elementary said, “Wow, that’s a lot of firsts.”
Part of Seeley-Marotz’s goal as a teacher is to help her students contextualize what they’re talking about. When learning about topics like the Constitution, she said the ideas can be abstract and hard for kids to grasp, so having her students react to Harris’ accomplishment with observations was a positive sign.
“You can just kind of see them making sense of it, and you know they’re understanding this history that’s taking place,” Seeley-Marotz said.
Kim Amen, a third grade teacher at Pioneer Park, took a similar approach, but instead put Harris’ achievements in the context of something they’ve already learned about – the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and how the U.S. became a country.
“We had a brief discussion about how it took so many years for women to even get the right to vote, and so this is a really big deal: it took 245 years since the signing of the Declaration (of Independence) to have a woman in this office,” Amen said.
But for the high school students who have the background from earlier classes, not much context was needed. South teacher McCann said his government class – mostly juniors and seniors, with the vast majority being girls – already knew how historic it is for Harris to hold that office.
“That gave them hope that maybe the future does look better; a lot of them kept tying it back to the last four years,” McCann said.
Building better citizens
Across LCSD1, teachers work current events into their lesson plans, helping familiarize kids with what’s happening around them and giving them the tools to think critically about it. The inauguration is just one example of how teachers use current events to develop real world skills.
Seeley-Marotz’s fifth grade class followed this year’s election from start to finish, in part preparing for their “We The People” study of the constitution. Her students started studying the election process in October, and wrote paragraphs on each candidate, using Seeley-Marotz’s guidance on how to find reputable sources.
They also dove into the details of how the Electoral College works, which altogether showed Seeley-Marotz’s class how to be a responsible voter and why that is important.
Using the Electoral College as an example, she said her students came to realize, “Maybe this isn’t such a bad system, because otherwise, why would somebody care about Wyoming’s votes?”
And while Amen’s third grade class went into a little bit less detail, their discussions still put them on the path to becoming educated participants in democracy. As part of the education standards for third graders, kids are required to have an understanding of local, state and national political processes, as well as an understanding of current events.
So Amen’s class tuned in to watch the inauguration Wednesday morning, as they learned about the electoral system in place. Amen laid out the presidential term limits in the Constitution for her third graders because “it’s important for them to understand how our system works.”’
“If we don’t teach our children how our government works, and what their rights and responsibilities are within that government, then it cannot be a government by the people and for the people,” Amen said.
That focus on action continues in McCann’s classes, where he also tries to combat any apathy toward government in his high school students. During class, he used a hypothetical scenario to prove the need for public participation: What if the South principal made a rule you disagreed with?
“Do you just accept it? Or do you go down and talk to him and say ‘We don’t think this is fair?’” McCann asked. “That’s citizenship at the school level, and as a citizen, if you don’t like what your government’s doing, then you’re obligated to try and change it.”