CHEYENNE – In preparation for a student climate survey to be administered in mid-May, Laramie County School District 1 has released information to parents/guardians and the community.
As part of the Superintendent’s Action Plan, the survey is being administered to fifth through 12th grade students, according to a news release. The survey is being administered with the support of the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center to learn more about how students feel about school and how they interact with each other.
The survey, which will be administered Wednesday, May 12, will help the district identify strengths and challenges related to student engagement at all levels. This information will be used by LCSD1 to improve student climate and, ultimately, student achievement.
A copy of the WEEAC parent letter with additional information about the survey is posted on the district website, www.laramie1.org, under Featured Items.