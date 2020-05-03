CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees work session that starts at 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, will focus on planning a meeting to explore the equity of education in the district.
LCSD1 trustees intend to look into complaints aired at their meeting April 20 concerning the inequitable treatment of triads, schools and students, according to information provided by board Chairwoman Marguerite Herman.
Work sessions are livestreamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/y76z4twx. They are used to inform trustees about district-related issues. They are not public hearings.
People have two opportunities to publicly address the board during its regular meetings, and they may contact any and all seven trustees anytime by email or phone. Contact information can be found on the district’s website, laramie1.org.