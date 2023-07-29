CHEYENNE – On Aug. 10-11, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., families who are new to Laramie County School District 1 are invited to complete household registration for their children at their neighborhood area elementary school.

Families will be required to verify their address and provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate or passport and current immunization records.

