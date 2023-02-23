...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central, south
central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
LCSD1 to hold Kindergarten Transition Parent Nights
CHEYENNE – Parents and their children who are transitioning to kindergarten in the fall can attend the Kindergarten Transition Parent Nights held by Laramie County School District 1 to help prepare themselves and their children for kindergarten.
The dates and topics are as follows:
• Thursday – Early literacy and math
• March 23 – Speech and language development
• April 20 – Social emotional and motor development
All events will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the LCSD1 Family Engagement Center, 2811 House Ave., on the north side of Storey Gym, door #4.
The events will include a short presentation on the topics and fun activities that parents will do with their children. Parents and their children are invited to join any or all of the three events. Child care will be provided.
To RSVP to the events, leave a voicemail with your name and the session(s) you wish to attend at 307-771-2186.