CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is hosting a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. today Wednesday, May 13.
Topics addressed during the meeting will center on equity among schools throughout the district. These will include facility and per pupil funding, federal programs and teacher qualifications.
Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.
The meeting is being hosted through Zoom at the following link: https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/94668713594
People who are unable to attend the meeting may email questions to Board of Trustees Executive Assistant Darlene Davis at darlene.davis@laramie1.org, or Superintendent of Schools Boyd Brown at boyd.brown@laramie1.org.