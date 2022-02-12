CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 parents and community members are invited to attend the All-City Music events this March.

The events will include all-city band, all-city orchestra and all-city vocal.

All events are open to the public and will be livestreamed this year. The three events include:

  • All-City Band – 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1 at Storey Gym
  • All-City Orchestra – 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 at Storey Gym
  • All-City Vocal – 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 at Cheyenne Civic Center

Students from elementary, junior high and high school ensembles will be performing.

For more information check the LCSD1 website, www.laramie1.org, or call the LCSD1 Fine and Performing Arts Department at 307-771-2104.

