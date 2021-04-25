CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the remodeled softball fields at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Junior League Softball Fields, 3800 Converse Ave.
Those who attend will be asked to follow K–12 health guidelines.
The ceremony will recognize the partnership between the city of Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Community Recreation District and LCSD1 making it possible for the high school girls’ softball team to practice and play on high-quality turf fields.
Along with a ribbon cutting, the district will present plaques to members from each organization who were instrumental in bringing high school girls’ fastpitch softball to Cheyenne.
“The fields will not only benefit the local high school teams, but will also benefit softball players in Cheyenne,” LCSD1 Athletics/Activities Director Tom Seamans said in a news release. “Games and practices may be scheduled through the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department when available.”
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, at 3 p.m., high school softball games will begin.