CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 will host a virtual financial aid night starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Those interested can join via Zoom at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/93278923803#success.
The presentation will cover the following topics: types of financial aid; how to apply for financial aid, including filling out the FAFSA; financial aid available at the University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College; and details about the state’s Hathaway scholarship program.
Speakers include representatives from: TRIO, Educational Opportunity Center, University of Wyoming, Laramie County Community College, Hathaway Scholarship Program, and LCSD1 College and Career Counselors.
For more information, contact Lacy Bangert at lacy.bangert@laramie1.org