CHEYENNE – As Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown prepares to leave his post at the end of this school year, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees is in the process of finding someone to replace him.
Last week, the school board announced it has selected four candidates to interview. Over the next two weeks, the public will be able to attend a series of virtual community forums for each of the candidates. Ahead of those forums, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle interviewed each of the candidates – Stephen Newton, David Bartlett, Margaret Crespo and Ted Knight – to find out a little more about their respective visions for leading Wyoming’s largest school district through what are expected to be lean years ahead.
Members of the public who wish to submit questions that could be asked at the forums should submit a question electronically at tinyurl.com/kbspc1zg. The deadline to submit questions is 9 p.m. today.
Stephen Newton
Current employment: Director of Instruction, LCSD1
Education: PhD, education, curriculum and instruction, University of Wyoming
Interview time: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11
Aside from a brief stint teaching in Arizona, Newton has spent his whole career in Wyoming.
“I have a vested interest in the success of everyone in this community. This is my home. These are my kids,” Newton said.
“I feel a moral obligation to provide everything that every kid in Cheyenne needs.”
In Newton’s view, the district is facing two sets of challenges.
“We have some external challenges, like the pandemic and the upcoming budget crisis,” he said. “We also have the persistent internal challenges, with student achievement being one. We need to figure out, despite these challenges, how we continue to provide our students a high-quality education.”
Newton said that if he’s selected to serve as superintendent, he’s ready to take those concerns to policymakers at the state Capitol, especially as they grapple with massive statewide cuts to education.
“We have a lot of folks in the Legislature that maybe haven’t been able to live and breathe the realities of the public school classroom,” he said. “I want to help them understand the complexities and dynamics of what we’re trying to accomplish here for our kids.”
David Bartlett
Current employment: Assistant superintendent of support operations, LCSD1
Education: EdS, educational leadership, UW; MS, educational administration, Chadron State College
Interview time: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16
With more than 20 years working in the district, Bartlett said that a promotion to superintendent would be an “opportunity to help the district grow and move forward.”
From his perspective, one of the district’s biggest challenges is curriculum and instruction. “With the COVID-19 issues and last year’s shutdown, we have to find a way to assess the learning loss of individual students and provide the resources to close that gap.”
Bartlett, who currently oversees the district’s facilities and operations, said he’s also focused on how to accommodate the needs of a growing district. With the exception of last year, LCSD1 has seen a steady increase in its enrollment numbers over the past decade.
“We’ll have to continue partnering with the state and School Facilities Commission to make sure our needs are met,” he said. Anticipating budget cuts next year, Bartlett said his focus will be “maximizing our spending efforts to make sure we’re efficient and effective in everything we do, and that we’re staffed appropriately.”
Bartlett said one asset of his resume is his familiarity with the district.
“I have the historical knowledge of the way things are done here. I understand the way things are funded. I understand the statutes that guide our education system,” he said. “Hiring an internal candidate would shorten that transition phase and really focus on what the needs of the district are, and help promote that long-range plan and the district’s vision.”
Margaret Crespo
Current employment: Area superintendent-Southwest Network, Boulder Valley School District, Boulder, Colorado
Education: PhD, educational leadership and policy studies, Arizona State University; MA, counseling, Montclair State University
Interview time: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
Crespo decided to pursue a career in education after she watched her father, a Cuban immigrant, rise up from the mailroom to the boardroom at his company.
“So much of his success he attributed to his education,” said Crespo, who recalled her reaction when a high school counselor suggested she not pursue college. “In that moment, I knew I was absolutely going to college. No kid should have to suffer through that level of self-doubt from an adult.”
She’s brought her passion for learning to school districts in Arizona and Colorado. When the superintendent job opened in Cheyenne, where two of her mentors were from, Crespo said she “knew it was the right time. … I love Cheyenne, and I always have.”
She said her experience working in other districts, including managing budgets, would bring a fresh perspective to the district as it navigates the financial challenges ahead. Questions like “How do we make sure our kids are not impacted?” and “How do we keep the cuts as far away from the classroom as we possibly can?” are at the forefront of her mind.
“I have both the business and operations experience, as well as the instructional expertise. I’m focused on students at all times,” Crespo said. “I have confidence in my leadership and what I can bring to the district.”
Ted Knight
Current employment: Assistant superintendent of schools, Douglas County School District, Castle Rock, Colorado
Education: EdD, organizational leadership, Abilene Christian University (expected summer 2021); MA, educational administration and supervision, University of Phoenix; EdS, curriculum and instruction management and administration, Nova Southeastern University; MS, curriculum, instruction and technology, Nova Southeastern University
Interview time: 6-7 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 10
Knight, who is originally from western Nebraska and grew up in southern Colorado, has always considered the Front Range home.
“I’m very familiar with Cheyenne. I’ve spent plenty of time there going back and forth between Nebraska and Colorado,” said Knight, who describes himself as a “student of poverty” who found support at school. “I’m here because of great teachers and great educators. I’ve always wanted to do that for other children.”
When he saw the listing for the superintendent position at LCSD1, Knight said the language the board used to describe the job duties drew him in.
“The emphasis on leadership and collaboration gave me confidence that the school board and the local community really understand what it takes to lead effectively,” Knight said. “One of the things I love about the community is the balance between high expectations for academics, while really focusing on the whole child.”
If selected as LCSD1’s new superintendent, Knight said he’d let that philosophy and his experiences working with so many different education leaders guide his approach to handling budget cuts.
“I have, unfortunately, been part of doing quite a bit of trimming to our budgets here in Colorado,” said Knight, who works for the third-largest district in the state. “I definitely believe in keeping cuts as far away from the classroom as possible. I’ve had success in being able to do that in the past. So, when I saw that obstacle (in LCSD1), I thought I might be able to add some value to that conversation.”