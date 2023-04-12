CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is preparing to launch several new summer learning initiatives.
Along with the traditional summer school options for students hoping to make up credit, LCSD1 Assistant Director of Instruction Amanda Hall told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that there will also be enrichment opportunities that run close to two weeks long.
Parents will have the chance to sign up their children before summer approaches, and they will be specific to skills and building the foundation of reading, math and science. This could be through a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy, or a character development and problem-solving course through Sources of Strength.
Other focuses could be Lego robotics, computer coding, culinary training, fitness or college prep, as well as career and technical education offerings that are done during the school year and that not every student has access to.
“One of the things I’m really excited about is we’re looking at purchasing some robots that we would have our secondary students, and some of our high school students, working on coding with them,” she said. “And then we would use those robots throughout the year to work with some of our students that may have struggles with nonverbal communication.”
She said they want to jump into areas of study that are highly engaging for students and gain initial interest from families in the community. It is the first time programs such as these will be offered throughout the district and run in conjunction with the summer academy, and they want to see if it can expand after the pilot runs during the coming summer.
“Everything will be free,” she said. “For some of them, our parents would be responsible for transportation for the sign-up. But we would have them available, and it would be first come, first serve.”
Hall is working with other district officials to ensure there are opportunities to intervene with students who need to catch up, but she wants there to be an emphasis for children in the community to have fun experiences, expand their minds and approach school from a different angle.
"Skill development comes in all forms and fashions," said LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley. "And so, if I'm a coach teaching a sport, and a new skill development, whether it be dribbling a soccer ball or a basketball, or catching a football – the same thing applies with reading and writing, and with math skills.
"You sometimes have to take a few steps back and teach the fundamentals of that skill development. And that's where we can really look to maintain some of the skills they they've mastered so far, but also remediate some of those skills."
He said these fun and creative activities are a part of the several different layers the district has for summer programming, and they apply to a variety of age groups.
He said there could be jumpstart students at the pre-kindergarten level, or higher-level students who are coming into LCSD1 for the first time from outside the district to get acquainted.
They will also utilize it for assessing students.
"We do have assessments that take place, where we can gauge where they fall in as a third-grader coming in, so we utilize the time in a way that is highly engaging to kids," he said, using an example of how a new student might benefit from the program.
The district will still provide secondary summer school and the regularly scheduled elementary summer academy for students, which is designed to help students with math or reading skills they may be missing. It is typically hosted in five different schools, but every school in the district can feed into those as a part of the program.
Hall said there will be some restructuring at the junior high and high school levels when it comes to credit recovery, because they want it to be more engaging and enriching.
Parents can also benefit from the option of summer learning activity booklets that LCSD1 created for every elementary grade level. They are available on the website, laramie1.org, to print out and practice English Language Arts or math skills.
More information on where to sign up for the in-person programs will be available once the topics are finalized.
"We're trying to meet the needs within our community of Cheyenne so that kids can actually go on their family reunion trip, but they want to be engaged in school throughout the summertime in some way," Fraley added. "That's where we're going to have those programs offered in little snippets of time, rather than that five- to six-week commitment that they couldn't do."