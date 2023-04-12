Back in class

Students at Jessup Elementary participate in class on the first day of school in 2021.

 COURTESY PHOTO/LCSD1

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is preparing to launch several new summer learning initiatives.

Along with the traditional summer school options for students hoping to make up credit, LCSD1 Assistant Director of Instruction Amanda Hall told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that there will also be enrichment opportunities that run close to two weeks long. 

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus