Weather Alert

...LOCALIZED DENSE FOG TO SLOWLY BURN OFF THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF LARAMIE COUNTY BY 11 AM MDT... Latest observations continue to show pockets of dense fog under a mile for central and eastern portions of Laramie County. Visibility in some places around a quarter mile especially up by Whitaker and Gun Barrel. Travelers along I-25 and US 85 should prepare and expect pockets of dense local fog and be ready to reduce speed and increase distance between vehicles. Visibility expected to improve by 11 AM MDT.