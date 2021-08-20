CHEYENNE – Masks will be required on school buses and highly recommended during other parts of the school day in Laramie County School District 1 when classes resume Monday, as announced Thursday night by the district’s superintendent in a letter to parents and an online video.
Although there is no current state or county mask order, LCSD1 is following guidance from local health and school officials.
The only time children will be required to wear a mask is to and from school on district buses. This is due to adherence to federal regulation.
Athletic masking and safety protocols will also remain in place, according to the letter. Masks should be worn when students are not able to maintain a 6-foot distance, like when they are seated on the bench or in locker rooms with one another.
Other scenarios in which masking will be highly recommended by school officials is when students are in line in the lunchroom, transitioning in the hallway between classes or when they are unable to keep a 3-foot distance within the classroom.
Superintendent Margaret Crespo informed parents that these protocols are in place in order to keep district schools open for in-person learning throughout the year, which was managed for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year due to the district's Smart Start plan.
“We know this is best for our students socially, emotionally and academically,” Crespo said in a video addressed to families on the district's website, www.laramie1.org.
Masks are only one of the COVID-19 safety protocols recommended by school district officials. Social distancing, self-monitoring and self-quarantining also are encouraged.
Parents will be responsible for self-monitoring and self-quarantining their children, but the school is finding other ways to manage health and safety. Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, coordinated vaccine opportunities for families and consistent communication on protocols will be a continuing effort throughout the school year.
Since the conditions of the pandemic have been changing so rapidly, school officials will be reaching out and updating protocols on a biweekly basis.
This announcement came days after the last school board meeting, which was dedicated to hearing families' concerns in anticipation of school protocols.
Many parents vocalized their frustration at school board members and the superintendent for recommending masks, while others urged officials to follow CDC guidelines and require full-time mask wearing.
“You have to give parents the choice,” local parent Chuck Gable said at Monday's meeting.
Crespo addressed the concerns of choice partially in her letter to parents, saying that parents and guardians who so wished could look into the Cheyenne Virtual School option.
She also made it clear that no matter an individual’s choice, bullying based on wearing a mask, or not, will not be tolerated by school officials and will be handled according to the LCSD1 discipline matrix.
“Ultimately, our goal is to educate all of our children in a safe and nurturing environment and stay in school all year with in-person learning,” she said as she ended the announcement.