CHEYENNE – The 49th annual Laramie County Science Fair will be hosted on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Storey Gymnasium.
The fair is for grades 4–8. Judging will begin at 8:30 a.m., and public viewing will be from 11-11:30 a.m. Award presentations will be held upon the completion of the score counts.
Contact Jane Lessenger at jane.dausman-lessenger@laramie1.org or at 307-771-2455 for more information.
