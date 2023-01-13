CHEYENNE – The 49th annual Laramie County Science Fair will be hosted on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Storey Gymnasium.

The fair is for grades 4–8. Judging will begin at 8:30 a.m., and public viewing will be from 11-11:30 a.m. Award presentations will be held upon the completion of the score counts.

