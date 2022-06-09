CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1's board of trustees has approved eight administrators in the last two board meetings.
The decisions were made based on a hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.
Prairie Wind Elementary principal
Brian Aragon was approved by the board to be the next principal of Prairie Wind Elementary. Aragon has served as assistant principal at Central High since 2018. In that role, he collaborated with and evaluated 25 staff and had oversight of 400 students. He provided support and positive behavioral interventions. Aragon was student senate administrative liaison and assisted with COVID-19 remote learning planning and support.
Hobbs Elementary principal
Rhonda Lobatos was approved as principal of Hobbs Elementary. Lobatos has served as a behavior intervention specialist at Prairie Wind Elementary since 2019. In this role she led the implementation of academic and behavior supports and served as chair of the positive behavioral interventions and supports team. She mentored new teachers and conducted classroom observation. She facilitated the school-wide parent volunteer program.
Johnson Junior High Principal
Michaela Bradshaw will be associate principal of Johnson Junior High. Bradshaw has served as assistant principal there since 2020. She has advocated for and supported students, lead teams to build capacity for positive behavioral interventions and support, overseen and coached content and core professional learning communities and helped get community buy-in for athletics. She has worked to promote advancement via individual determination.
Sunrise Elementary principal
Jamie Soper is being appointed principal of Sunrise Elementary. Soper has served Kimball Public Schools in Nebraska since 2000. Most recently, she was an elementary school principal. Prior to that, she was special education director, assessment coordinator, curriculum coordinator and after-school program team management leader for kindergarten through sixth grade students.
LCSD1 director of student services
Rachelle “Arby” Burkhardt is becoming the district’s director of student services. Burkhardt has served as a school psychologist with LCSD1 since 2018. Before that, she was the director of exceptional student services and coordinator of exceptional student services for Weld Re-8 School District in Fort Lupton, Colorado. While there, she also served as a special education teacher coach and school psychologist.
LCSD1 English Language arts secondary curriculum coordinator
Joseph Evans was tapped to be the district’s English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator. Most recently, Evans worked at Carey Junior High as the English language arts department chair. He motivated teachers to persist in quality instruction and moderated discussions between the administration and teachers. He helped oversee budgeting. He serves on the ELA curriculum and assessment committee, as well as on the Wyoming Department of Education’s ELA standards review committee.
LCSD1 professional learning coordinator
Teresa Ross was appointed the district’s professional learning coordinator. In her new role, Ross will design and evaluate professional learning programs for all employees. This will include increasing teacher capacity in areas such as student engagement, positive environment and culture, pedagogy and purpose, formative instruction and assessment and collaboration. Ross had been principal at Prairie Wind Elementary since 2020.