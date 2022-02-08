CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contracts of two administrators and an internal legal counsel position Monday night.
Along with actions on external spending, the moves were all unanimous.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Fraley solidified his leadership position in the district after the board’s unanimous vote to appoint him on a permanent basis.
Fraley will continue to serve as interim assistant superintendent until July 1, and was placed in the appropriate step of the administrative salary schedule. Although the executive salary for Fraley was not provided by the district Tuesday, public records show his predecessor’s yearly pay was nearly $160,000.
“I’m super excited that Mr. Fraley did incredibly well in his interview process,” LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said. “We had a good pool of candidates, and I’m just excited for him to continue to work with us.”
Another administrative position approved was Todd DePorter as program administrator of safety and security. He will officially begin in the position Monday, Feb. 14. His work experience, according to LinkedIn, includes working as program manager for employee safety at the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Trustee Alicia Smith inquired at the board meeting if this was a new position created within the district, and Crespo said it was not. The job responsibilities and salary were adjusted to address the qualifications needed for emergency management and mitigation strategy expertise. The salary bands for the position are between $76,000 and $119,000.
Crespo said the post was warranted because protecting students and mediating threats is a high priority, and deserved an administrator equipped to create plans. The recent vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 13-year-old student Makaili James Evans outside of McCormick Junior High, as well as threats of gun violence on social media in the district, brought on additional safety concerns. New systems in buildings such as automatically locking doors, alarms and high speed video equipment led to new responsibilities.
“We have a great relationship with law enforcement,” Crespo said. “And we just want to make sure that we’re also being good partners by having someone in the position that has that level of expertise.”
The final position approved by the board was for a district internal general counsel. An attorney has not been chosen to handle legal affairs for LCSD1 yet, but the contract with Hickey & Evans LLP for external representation will end.
The decision was made in an effort to save money, according to LCSD1 Financial Director Jed Cicarelli. The average annual payment since 2014 to the local law firm was close to $300,000, whereas an in-house representative could earn $111,000 to $148,000 annually. Cicarelli also said it would allow for easier access to counsel and support on specific legal issues.
“School districts are no strangers to complex legal environments,” he said. “We work through a myriad of different state and federal laws that really govern the details of school operations, and many of those are constantly changing.”
Additional opportunities provided by the attorney would include the ability for the district to review its own contracts; customize and audit policies and procedures; and negotiate with third parties. Cicarelli explained that in no way would the in-house lawyer provide any type of private counsel for the superintendent, but rather would serve the entire district and its board. He compared the decision to that of similar state agencies, and even the city of Cheyenne, which all hire general counsel positions.
“We are the largest school district in the state of Wyoming,” he said. “This is really an opportunity for us to be more cost-efficient, and still have that legal support that a district really needs to operate.”
These were the only three actions taken in authorizing personnel salaries Monday night. Additionally, contracts for Storey Gymnasium North Parking Lot modifications and general contractor services for construction were approved. Even with the spending, officials said part of the general fund was conserved by taking these actions.
During public comment, four community members came forward, asking for better communication in regards to contracts and district spending.
“I think that there needs to be more transparency,” Cynthia Patraeus told trustees. “Some of the things I saw on the schedule for tonight, I heard rumors, but I didn’t think they were true.”