CHEYENNE – Officials for the largest school district in Wyoming unveiled its plan for summer school in the era of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as its intentions to make a big investment in technological devices for students.
Summer school for high school students in Laramie County School District 1 started Monday morning and the majority of instruction is taking place remotely. It’s a continuation of the remote learning plan the district implemented back in March, after it shut down all of its campuses in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
However, the district does plan to offer some limited – and socially distant – face-to-face instruction during the second half of the summer, but that plan is subject to change at whim of the virus.
“We’re tabulating who those students are right now and making sure we can get transportation for them,” Eric Jackson, the district’s assistant director of instruction, told members of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at a virtual meeting Monday night. He estimates that there are around 500 students who will need some kind of instruction this summer, but that only 40 of those would receive in-person instruction.
“This is, of course, for students who need direct instruction from teachers. We are planning on a 4:1 ratio,” said Jackson, who added that the instruction would happen at South High School.
Early on in the district’s COVID-19 reaction planning, there was some question if summer learning would happen at all for elementary school students. Since then, the Wyoming Department of Education has relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines to allow for some face-to-face instruction.
Jackson said Monday that the district’s summer learning academies are scheduled to run from Aug. 3-14, and will be happening face-to-face in groups that do not exceed a 12:1 student-teacher ratio. The district is expecting to invite around 1,500 students.
Jackson said that 22 of the 26 elementary schools in the district are offering the summer program, which is designed to enrich at-risk students.
$12 million for student technology
It’s still unclear what learning will look like for LCSD1 students this fall.
Last week the district has sent out a survey to parents and families, which asks about preferences for continuing remote learning or returning to traditional in-person learning.
That survey is still open, but the board Monday night approved the district’s request to spend up to $12 million on new Apple devices and accessories for students. At present, LCSD1 is not a one-to-one district, which means it qualifies to receive government dollars to buy each student a device.
When the pandemic pushed LCSD1 into remote learning in March, Superintendent Boyd Brown said the district did not have infrastructure to take learning completely online at that moment. Instead, the district relied on a mix of paper-based, online and telephone-based instruction to get through this unprecedented school year.
That’s pushed many districts, including LCSD1, to reconsider its remote learning possibilities.
“Not only is Wyoming, but the rest of the nation, working to acquire devices for students – not knowing what school will look like in the fall,” said Jed Cicarelli, finance director for LCSD1. “So, it’s imperative that we take the necessary steps to acquire the necessary devices we need for the next school year.”
The district wants to use some of the federal money it will receive through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to fund the one-time purchase of the devices for – ideally – the more the 14,000 students it oversees.
“The CARES money is one-time money. Therefore, if we need to repair or replace these, it’s going to come out of our own budget later on, right?” Trustee Nate Breen asked Cicarelli.
“That is correct, these are one-time funds” Cicarelli said.
“That’s been a part of our discussions on creating a framework in which the initial purchase of this technology would be born out of these federal funds. As we move into five and 10 years from now, when that technology needs to be cycled out and replaced, then we would have the resources to address those needs down the road.”
Cicarelli said the district might try to meet those needs through the district’s reserve fund and levying a new student technology fee, among other possibilities.
“How is (connectivity) going to work? Is that something we’ll be providing through the district’s devices or will there have to be something set up in all of the residences of our students?” Trustee Christy Klaassen asked.
“Obviously we want to support all of our students’ technology needs – that was one of our biggest challenges this spring,” said Kyle McKinney, the district’s director of technology. “The device is one factor, the connectivity is another and, honestly, it’s much more challenging getting them connected and working remotely.
“What we’re looking at right now is getting a certain number of devices that would be cellular enabled and get a process to deliver it to the students who struggle most with connectivity. How that process (goes), we’ll have to work through that to make sure it gets to the students most in need.”