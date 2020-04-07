CHEYENNE – The nearly 15,000 students enrolled in Laramie County School District 1 should plan to complete the remainder of the school year from home.
That’s according to Boyd Brown, the district’s superintendent, who told the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at its Monday night meeting that, “It will be a blessing if we get the opportunity to come back any earlier.”
Brown also announced that prom is canceled. Graduation, however, is still up in the air, and Brown said he’s open to “creative” ideas or to postponing the ceremonies.
Those announcements come days after Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon extended public closure orders through April 30 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, of which there are around 200 confirmed cases in the state.
It’s not the end to the 2019-20 school year anyone expected until a few weeks ago.
Last month, the district heeded guidance from Wyoming’s governor and the state superintendent to stop the spread of COVID-19 and temporarily closed all school buildings through April 6.
Early on in the closure, there was some hope the schools would reopen this week, as planned. But as the COVID-19 death toll has risen – to more than 10,000 deaths in the United States – the hope of bringing students back to campus to finish out the year has ground to a halt.
Even though students won’t be returning to a physical school building, they’ll still be learning from a distance, according to a flexible remote learning plan the Wyoming Department of Education approved last week.
That plan gets underway this week, and teachers will use a variety of formats, including phones, internet and physical workbooks to communicate with students.
To make up for the uncertainty of how the remote planning will work, Brown asked the board to consider extending the 2020-21 school year by five to 10 days.
“We know that we missed out on a little bit of instruction time here,” Brown said.
“We know that we can’t expect students to spend seven hours a day trying to get this done at home. We know we’ll probably need some work next year.”
Adding those days would allow time for additional assessments next fall – and for remediation if necessary.
Brown said there would be a cost involved, but that the district is eliminating summer school for elementary school students to save money. Older students will still be able to participate in a credit recovery program over the summer, though it will likely be remote.
Board Chairwoman Marguerite Herman asked Brown, “What is the value of adding a few days onto the school year?” Brown said he’s been researching how some districts responded to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 for guidance, but is open to more discussion.
“This pandemic is really creating the need for us to reconsider what the school year, school days and instruction are going to look like,” board member Nate Breen said. “We’re not going to be able to go back to normal. We’re going to have to create a new normal, and extending the school year is right in line of where we need to go.”