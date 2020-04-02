CHEYENNE – When Laramie County School District 1’s 14,261 students return from spring break next Tuesday, most of them won’t be going much farther than their living rooms.
How and what they learn during the rest of the school year will be shaped by the adaptive learning plan the district released Wednesday. The plan, which required state-level approval for the district to keep its funding, outlines a strategy for delivering equitable instruction in a remote setting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to play out teacher by teacher, school by school,” said Stephen Newton, the district’s director of instruction and one of the authors of the plan. “The plan will play out in individual classrooms, but hopefully we’ll have enough guidance from the state that they’ll have a sensible way of approaching it.”
The five-page plan submitted to the state answered a series of questions, including those related to instruction methods, at-risk students and attendance metrics, but did not require the district to go into great detail.
Instead, individual teachers will have the flexibility to use a variety of mediums, like videoconferences, email, telephone calls and paper learning materials to communicate with students, according to the plan, which is available on the district’s website, laramie1.org.
Students using paper-based learning will have the opportunity to pick up new packets once a week at their school building.
The plan also states that “depending on the length of the closure, the district may decide to implement a hybrid grading scale where students will receive a grade of Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory by default, with the ability to choose their earned letter grade if they’d prefer it.”
Executing a remote learning plan – especially in a district that doesn’t have the infrastructure to suddenly transition all of its students to online learning – wasn’t on anyone’s radar until a little less than a month ago.
After the number of COVID-19 cases started multiplying and spreading early last month, most districts in Wyoming, including LCSD1, decided to close until the first week in April as part of a nationwide social distancing campaign designed to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As the number of confirmed cases have continued to climb – 137 in Wyoming and 35 in Laramie County as of Wednesday evening – most schools in the state have extended their closure dates to the middle of this month.
But that doesn’t get any of the districts out of their obligation to educate their students, which is why the Wyoming Department of Education has required each one to get a remote learning plan approved by April 6 or forgo state funding.
“The turnaround time was really quick,” Newton said. “But a lot of folks have been burning the midnight oil to find the best way to revamp education under these circumstances.”
One of the biggest hurdles of launching a makeshift remote learning plan has been reaching at-risk students.
“There’s a few who have moved out of the county. Reaching them has to be difficult,” said Eric Jackson, assistant director of school improvement. He helped create a task force to identify and assist homeless students during the pandemic. “If we can’t locate them via phone or online, our next step is to find them in person. Sometimes that’s difficult because they’re moving day by day.”
Although Jackson is unsure how many students have lost communication with the district during the pandemic, a fluctuation in reported student population numbers could affect next year’s funding levels. For every student enrolled, the district receives approximately $16,000 from the state.
That’s why the district’s adaptive learning plan has an attendance component, which requires students and teachers to prove at least one instance of two-way communication per week. If students and teachers aren’t compliant, it could result in a lower budget for next year.
“Absolutely, we’re concerned. There’s still a lot still to be determined on how this will impact us financially,” said Jed Cicarelli, LCSD1’s director of finance. “From a financial perspective, it’s important that students are engaging in learning so that we can maintain a stable and reliable level of funding to continue to provide education resources into next year.”
Cicarelli said he hasn’t fully conceptualized what next school year would look like if classes remain remote. But for now he’s focused on getting through the rest of this year, which COVID-19 has so swiftly redirected.
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said that, above all, the district will “need a little grace” as it unrolls its adaptive learning plan next week.
“We’re trying our best,” he said. “But we know we’re going to have a few hiccups here and there. We encourage parents to contact their teachers.”
The LCSD1 Board of Trustees, the elected body that appointed Brown, was unable to meet before the deadline to submit the plan to the state. Brown said the board will discuss it at its scheduled meeting Monday, but the state would have to approve any changes to the plan.
Laramie County School District 2’s plan was still being reviewed by state Department of Education officials Wednesday and hadn’t been made public yet.