CHEYENNE – It’s official: Students and teachers in eastern Laramie County will be finishing the school year remotely.
Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams said the decision, which he made late last week, was based on guidelines from the county health department and state government on how to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 89 confirmed cases in Laramie County.
“It’s pretty hard to facilitate school when you’re trying to social distance en masse,” Abrams said.
If the district continues to abide by the social distancing guidelines the Center for Disease Control has put in place – which caution against gathering crowds of more than 10 people – Abrams said it “just can’t bring everybody back together in time” before summer break.
The last day of classes in the district, which serves around 1,100 students, is scheduled for May 21. Graduation is May 17.
In March, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon urged all 48 school districts in the state to close their buildings and draft remote learning plans. Both LCSD2 and LCSD1 closed, submitted a now-approved adapted learning plan to the Wyoming Department of Education, and have been educating students from their homes ever since.
According to Education Week, 43 out of 50 states have ordered or recommended building closures through the end of the school year.
But, so far at least, Wyoming isn’t one of them.
As the least-populated state in the nation, Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths is relatively low compared to more densely populated states like New York and New Jersey. Last week, Gordon joined a handful of governors in announcing his intention to steadily relax some of the social distancing guidelines in place in the coming weeks and months.
To prepare for school reopening – whenever that might be – Balow last week also announced that all school districts are required to work with their county health departments to create a reopening plan. The Wyoming Department of Education must approve the plan before students and teachers can return to their buildings.
“Within the current health orders, there is an opportunity for districts to work with their county health officials to open school buildings to some students on a limited basis for in-person instruction,” Balow wrote in a memo last week.
Students with special needs, career and technical education students or small-group reading intervention are a few examples of those in most need of in-person learning experiences.
“The reopening plan, to me, is more about how we’ll reopen in August,” said Abrams, who intends to focus on making sure that students are staying on track to graduate and technical education students get the most out of their courses.
“Some of those classes you just can’t do remotely. You can’t do woodworking over the internet,” said Abrams, who is “looking for ways to provide in-person learning opportunities for students in the CTE area.”
School districts in Albany County, Campbell County and Rock Springs have also decided students will not return to school buildings until summer at the earliest, according to the Wyoming News Exchange.
LCSD1
The largest school district in the state, which includes Cheyenne and the surrounding area, still has not said one way or another if students will be returning to their classrooms this year.
However, it doesn’t look promising.
During his annual State of the District speech last week, Superintendent Boyd Brown said that students would “likely” be finishing out the school year from home.
“I’ve told people from the start that once we got this rolling, we should plan on finishing the year remotely. Coming back any sooner would be a blessing,” Brown said Monday. “But as we get closer to the end of the school year, there’s diminishing returns on (coming back).”
Just as everyone is settling into their homeschooling routines, “there’d be a lot of figuring out the routine of coming to school every day,” he said.
By Monday afternoon, Brown said he was still
waiting to analyze community health data and speak with the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at the May 4 meeting before making a final call.
“I think people would like some finality,” Brown said. “But I just don’t want to do that without having the opportunity to talk to the board – one more time.”
The last day of school in LCSD1 is June 3, with high school graduations scheduled for May 27-30.