PNE BLUFFS – When Marvin Reza was 12 years old, life as he knew it changed.
That’s when his dad got a job transfer. The family had to move from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, where Marvin had lived his whole life, to Pine Bluffs.
“I was a little upset, losing all of my friends,” Marvin recalled. “It was also tough because I didn’t know any English when I first got here. I couldn’t say anything or understand anything they were teaching me.”
Seven years later, he’s a fluent English speaker who just graduated from Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School. Marvin said getting to this point is the result of his own hard work and having the support of his teachers and parents.
During his first year at Pine Bluffs, Marvin said he felt limited in his academic and social life. The language barrier made it difficult to make new friends.
“I felt kind of left out, so I tried to to find the other Spanish speakers in my class. There weren’t a lot of them,” he said. “That kind of motivated me to learn more English."
So, Marvin focused on his English classes at school, and also watched a lot of American television, which helped improve his conversational skills. After about seven months of intense dedication, he was able to read, write and speak in English.
“It has progressed further since then,” said Marvin, who has since come into his own as a student, athlete, mentor and member of the Principal’s English Language Learner Advisory Committee.
Ashley Rousseau teaches English at Pine Bluffs and said “it’s been cool to see how much Marvin has changed over the years.” When she first met him, Rousseau said Marvin "was super soft-spoken and didn’t ask many questions in class.”
But she noticed his work ethic and said that’s what got him to the point of graduating from an English-speaking high school.
“If he doesn’t know something, he’s going to try and learn it himself,” Rousseau said. “Once he learned English, he started flourishing in school.”
Marvin has taken several advanced courses and already amassed some college credit. In addition to excelling academically, Rousseau said he also has a likable presence and a kind demeanor.
“He's the type of kid that everyone wants to call a friend,” Rousseau said. “He’s just a great, warm person who everyone wants to be around. If you’re having a bad day, he’s the one who will try to cheer you up.”
After graduation, Marvin, who is a skilled soccer player, wants to explore life beyond Wyoming and play soccer at the community college level – either in southern Colorado or Nebraska. He especially likes the idea of moving to southern Colorado because he prefers warmer climates.
"I hate the snow," he said.
As for what he wants to study in college, Marvin is leaning toward business management.
“I don’t like working for people. I want to open my own business someday,” said Marvin, who has worked on farms during high school. "I know I want to move – wherever the road takes me, I’ll go."