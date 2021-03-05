CHEYENNE – Members of the House Education Committee are weighing the merits of a bill that would move early childhood education services under the oversight of the Wyoming Department of Education.
Currently, parts B and C of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act are administered through the Wyoming Department of Health. Part B provides services, such as physical or occupational therapy, for children with developmental disabilities who are between 3 and 21 years old. Part C provides early intervention services, which could include home visits or transportation, for children ages 0 to 3.
Supporters of House Bill 63 testified Friday during a House Education Committee meeting that it would help to streamline early childhood education services offered by the state.
Many of those services are offered through a total of 14 Children’s Discovery Centers, which are nationally accredited programs focused on offering structured lessons to babies and toddlers, and other nonprofit education centers in Wyoming. Opponents argue that the bill could result in the closure of some of those privately operated child care centers if the school districts absorbed those services.
“The goal of this bill is two-fold. Number one is to ensure more children and families access to quality screenings at CDCs and receive early interventions,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “Number two is that we optimize every dollar for early childhood education.”
Balow testified that the bill is a governance change that would not result in the loss or gain of staff positions within individual early childhood education centers. However, she said, her office has received communication from constituents fearful of losing employees and their autonomy from the K-12 school system.
“This bill does not close CDCs or grow government now or in the future,” Balow said, noting that the bill contains a transition plan for the approximately 23 employees who would be moved from the health department to the education department. “It’s simply an effort to bring alignment to state agencies in Part B, C and Head Start to better support the children of Wyoming.”
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, asked Balow how the change in governance would allow the state to better offer special education services.
“We don’t want to be mucking around unless there’s going to be some good come out of it,” Connolly said.
“Right now, there is (a question of) who goes first, who steps what way to address the needs and deficiencies in our CDCs,” said Balow, who emphasized that the bill would address some of those questions. “This is not a pushdown of K-12 education or a push up of our youngest learners into the K-12 system. This is to very best meet their needs.”
Jaime Stein, executive director of Developmental Preschool and Child Care Center in Laramie, testified against the bill, arguing that, if passed, it would allow the Department of Education to monitor itself as the governing body of early childhood programs.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, asked if she’d prefer to see the employees in question moved to the Department of Family Services, as opposed to the education department.
“Do you support that idea?” Sommers asked Stein.
“We do have much more of a family focus, even with the educational piece, than we typically see in the school districts,” Stein said. “We just feel like (DFS) would be a much better fit for our programs and the way that we operate.”
Despite Balow’s assurance that this bill should not result in job loss at CDCs across the state, Stein raised concerns about how HB 63, which she said could hypothetically result in school districts overseeing the centers, could affect her ability to run the CDC in Laramie.
“If that were to happen and our contracts were pulled from my CDC, I would have to lay off my employees,” Stein said. “There is a very real concern for our staff that if our worst fears are realized, they could be losing a job.”
Connolly, however, equated concerns over layoffs to the “fear of an asteroid hitting,” and insisted that the bill is about a change in governance. “Wouldn’t you agree?” she asked Stein.
“On the surface, yes. That is what this entire conversation has been about,” she said, noting that she supports some change at the state level to bring cohesion to a disconnected system for delivering early childhood education services. “My concern is that with the change, it could could potentially leave nonprofit, private facilities in the state in jeopardy of being closed because those services could be taken over by the school districts.”
The committee did not finish its discussion in time to vote on the bill, but said it would resume the discussion next week.