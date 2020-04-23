CHEYENNE – Anna Steele, a senior at Cheyenne’s Central High School, has been named a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a panel of 32 citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.