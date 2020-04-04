CHEYENNE – When schools, colleges and universities across the country started temporarily shutting down last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of them pledged to offer some online instruction.
In Cheyenne, it’s no different. Laramie County Community College resumed classes earlier this week, but everything is offered online until further notice. Both Laramie County School District 1 and 2 are set to reopen for classes next week, but through a remote learning plan, which can include a mix of online and paper-based instruction.
However, both the school districts and the college acknowledge that not every student is already connected to the internet so they can participate in some online learning activities – and their institutions don’t necessarily have the resources to fill in those gaps.
That’s where a few companies have stepped in to provide households with K-12 and college students temporary access to free or low-cost internet.
Here are a few offers to know about in southeast Wyoming:
Charter/Spectrum – Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use. It also will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students that do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps, according to the company’s website. To enroll, call 844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
CenturyLink – The company donated $25,000 to PCs for People, a nonprofit that provides technological support to low-income people. Computer packages include: 17-inch monitor, keyboard, mouse, power cords, Windows 10, Wi-Fi adaptor, LibreOffice, antivirus software and a 1-year hardware warranty. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://www.pcsforpeople.org/centurylink.
Verizon – The mobile phone company, which sells data that can connect to the internet, will waive late fees that residential or small business customers may incur because of economic circumstances related to the coronavirus. It will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to hardships caused by the coronavirus.
Around the state, offers include:
Comcast – For those with school-age students at home, Comcast has created new educational collections for all grade levels. It also has created a collection of the most current news and information on coronavirus, according to a new release. Additionally, the company is offering free Wi-Fi to everyone. Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots located in businesses and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers, according to the company’s website.
LR Communications – The company formerly known as NGL Connection said it will not terminate service of any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19- related late fees will also be waived.