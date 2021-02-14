TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Micah Sheridan Jones of Cheyenne was named to the University of Alabama’s President’s List for fall 2020.

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the university made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

Tags

comments powered by Disqus