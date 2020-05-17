CHEYENNE – The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University, according to a May 13 news release from the school:
• Heather Amen of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• April Ojeda of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Michelle Rood of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Tiffanie Young of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management.
• Laura Bartlett of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management.
• Catherine Hernandez of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management.
Jennifer Shipman of Cheyenne has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Since Jan. 2, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
According to the release, WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning, rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, courses allow students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support.