CHEYENNE – More than 2,600 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents include:
• Carly Huff of Cheyenne is majoring in political science.
• Jessica Archambeau of Cheyenne is majoring in political science.
