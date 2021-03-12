At a glance

Meteorologists are expecting anywhere from six to 35 inches of snow over the next few days. Depending on how severe the weather is, travel conditions could be too risky to bus students.

A little more than a year ago, a bad snowstorm likely would have resulted in a day off for students. But one year into the pandemic, Laramie County's school districts have more remote learning options that could make snow days a thing of the past.