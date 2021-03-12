CHEYENNE – As a massive snowstorm heads toward southeast Wyoming this weekend, Laramie County schools are planning how they’ll respond if students and teachers get snowed in.
Meteorologists are expecting anywhere from six to 35 inches of snow over the next few days, and depending on how severe the weather is, travel conditions could be too risky for students to travel to in-person classes.
A little more than a year ago, a bad snowstorm likely would have resulted in a snow day for students.
“We would have just closed the schools and made it up the next Friday,” said Jon Abrams, superintendent of Laramie County School District 2. The district, which serves the rural communities in the eastern part of the county, is on a four-day-a-week schedule.
“But this year, we’ve been given some latitude, and we intend to take advantage of it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to put together remote learning plans in the event that a student or teacher has to quarantine. And now that plan could be applied to snow days, too.
Abrams said the district is prepared to hold class Monday, one way or another.
“We haven’t decided anything yet. We’re just going to wait and see what happens with this storm,” he said.
“If it looks like there’s potential for it be a virtual day on Monday, then we’ll make sure the kids have the resources they need to work from home.”
For this year, at least, snow days in the district are a thing of the past, Abrams said. “Who knows what the rules and regulations will look like a year from now?”
In Laramie County School District 1, which has more than 10 times the number of students as LCSD2, a snow day is still on the table this school year.
“One of the things we have to do is make sure we’ve got all of the equipment in teachers’ and students’ hands to do virtual learning,” said Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent of support operations.
Using federal pandemic relief money, the district has purchased a tablet for every student and classroom teacher, but it’s still in the process of getting everyone set up with those new learning tools.
“We’ve got a little bit of a gap there,” he said, adding that if it’s necessary to close the schools Monday – that’s a call the district tries to make by 4 a.m. on the morning in question – the district already has one snow day built into its calendar.
But once LCSD1 has a more solid district-wide remote learning plan in place, snow days could become fewer and farther between in the years to come.
“I think we’re going to have dual plans,” Bartlett said. “We’re going to have that remote virtual learning plan in there, and we may very well have that snow day built in.”