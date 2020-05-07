CHEYENNE – Two months of unexpected school closures is amplifying Wyoming’s already dire K-12 education finance situation.
“It’s almost like the perfect storm,” said Jed Cicarelli, finance director for Laramie County School District 1. “We have the direct impact (of COVID-19) on our education system, but we’re also facing (ongoing) economic uncertainty. … The financial prognosis for not only this upcoming year, but the next couple of years, is something we’re very, very concerned about.”
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approved by Congress in late March, made Wyoming’s K-12 schools eligible for $32.5 million to spend on relief of the current pandemic and to prepare for future pandemics. Ninety percent of that money will go straight to individual school districts, which will then have broad discretion on how they use it. Laramie County’s two districts are still in the process of deciding how they might spend the money.
Based on a funding formula similar to the state’s model for funding Title I schools, LCSD1, which is Wyoming’s largest district, is expected to receive about $4.5 million from the CARES package. Laramie County School District 2, which has a small fraction of the number of students in LCSD1, is expected to receive about $240,000.
“We’ve been exploring a few different options,” said Cicarelli, who mentioned investments in education technology and personal protective equipment as one possibility.
Another possibility includes paying the cost of adding several more instructional days onto next year’s school calendar to make up for lost instruction this year. Another is to offer a two-week summer learning academy – to help identify students who need remediation – in August for elementary school students, after the district had to cancel traditional elementary summer school due to COVID-19.
Misty Gallegos, finance director for LCSD2, said the rural eastern Laramie County district is tossing around some similar ideas, but at this point, “we’re still trying to discuss where we think the holes are going to be next year. Right now we’re just trying to make it through the end of this year.”
Both district officials said that, as of right now, they are not expecting to lay off any personnel, which makes up the overwhelming majority of operational costs.
Perhaps one of the biggest losses both LCSD1 and LCSD2 are bracing for is the transportation reimbursements they were expecting from the state next year. Because schools closed for two months this year – and bus drivers didn’t take any students to school – those reimbursements will be much lower than anticipated.
“We’ll have those costs next year, and we won’t have those (reimbursements) to go along with it,” Gallegos said.
In an effort to address those funding shortfalls directly created by school closures, the Wyoming Legislature has drafted a bill for consideration during the upcoming special session. Among other relief efforts, it proposes to increase school districts’ allowable cash reserves from 15% to 25% to make up for the reimbursement differences.
Those COVID-19 related funding concerns come against the backdrop of a state in the midst of a yearslong saga of retooling its school finance formula.
Unlike most states, Wyoming schools receive the majority of their money from the state-level mineral taxes, which was once a rich and steady revenue stream. But as the fossil fuel industry continues to decline – even more so now that COVID-19 has restricted travel and dramatically pushed down the price of oil – education policymakers have been scrambling to come up with a new funding plan.
The Legislature has already implemented austerity measures over the past several years, including a three-year cap on special education funding reimbursements. LCSD1, for instance, projects anywhere from $1 million to $2 million in lost revenue.
“Wyoming is in a very difficult spot,” said Dicky Shanor, chief of staff for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow in the Department of Education. “Adding the COVID-19 economic impact on top of those (other) issues has really put Wyoming in a tough situation.”