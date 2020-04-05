The Wyoming Trucking Association has awarded Kylie Matthews of Cheyenne the Sharon D. Nichols Memorial Scholarship.
Matthews plans to major in management at the University of Wyoming.
Michael Staley was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 7. Read more
Michael Martinez-Montano was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 17. Read more
The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team took 2nd in 4A Sweepstakes at the “Bison Stampede” on November 30 - December 1, 2018. Individual awar… Read more
The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team won 1st in 4A Sweepstakes at Casper College on November 16-17, 2018. Individual awards include: Zach … Read more
